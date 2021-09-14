Arizona Attorney General suing Biden administration over federal vaccine mandate

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that his office is suing the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees.

The state AG's office said this is the first lawsuit filed against Biden's administration for requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

I promised Arizonans that we would not stand for the Biden Administration's egregious federal overreach on vaccine mandates.



Today, we have filed the first lawsuit in the nation against the unconstitutional mandates. Arizona will not tolerate this assault on our sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/1eHAUX8GYs — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 14, 2021

“The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Last week, President Biden announced his latest plan to combat COVID-19 that included vaccination requirements for all federal workers, contractors and private businesses with more than 100 employees.

In a release, Brnovich argued that the administration's vaccine mandate "is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberties, principles of federalism, and separation of powers ever attempted by an American President."

The attorney general's office also argued that the vaccine mandate violates the Equal Protection Clause, claiming it favors migrants that have crossed into the United States over U.S. citizens.

"The Biden Administration allows migrants to decline the vaccine, protecting their freedom and bodily autonomy more than American citizens," the office said.