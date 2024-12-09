Zoning approved for Vestar's north Phoenix retail center

Phoenix-based Vestar is moving forward with plans for a grocery-anchored retail center in north Phoenix called Black Mountain Village.

It will feature 160,000 square feet of retail including a 65,000-square-foot grocery store that could be among familiar brands including Safeway, Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's or Fry's. An additional 65,000 square feet of retail space surrounding the main store could be built out although the layout is still preliminary.

The company received zoning and general plan amendment approvals from Phoenix City Council at its Dec. 4 meeting for the 20-acre site after working through the zoning process for more than a year as it addressed community concerns.

