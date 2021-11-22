Zillow Offers cancels home sale contract on furious Buckeye couple

Tony and Sarena Miller were furious when they got a call from Zillow Offers on Nov. 18 canceling their home sale contract.

When Zillow Group Inc. had first announced its plans to shutter its Zillow Offers division, the company had made a commitment not to cancel any contracts.

But as it turns out, that won't apply to everybody, including the Millers.

"As we wind down Zillow Offers, we're working to ensure our internal teams can support as many closing dates as possible," said Zillow spokesperson Matt Kreamer, in response to the Miller's concerns. "For a small subset of customers closing later in 2022, we determined we can no longer support their closing and are releasing our earnest money to them."

He said it was unclear exactly how many others like the Millers may be impacted.

The Millers said Zillow is offering to give them $10,912, before taxes and inclusive of the $1,000 earnest money deposit, as a gesture of the company's thanks for their time and consideration.

