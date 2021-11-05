Zillow announces layoffs in Scottsdale after shuttering ibuyer

Zillow Group Inc. has filed an official notice with the state of Arizona that the Seattle-based ibuyer intends to lay off 24 of its workers from its Scottsdale offices.

This definitive move comes on the heels of Zillow announcing a 25% reduction of its workforce as the company begins shuttering its Zillow Offers division that buys and sells homes.

With about 300 Zillow employees in the Phoenix market, it was unclear whether that meant 75 people were losing their jobs here, but a Zillow spokesman told the Business Journal on Nov 2 that it was unclear how many of the 175 or so Zillow Offers employees would get moved to other areas of the company.

Now, Zillow filed a WARN notice with the Arizona Department of Economic Security on Thursday specifying that 24 people from the Zillow Offers division will be let go.

A WARN notice is a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires employers to provide 60 days notice of covered mass layoffs.

