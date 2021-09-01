Zero Electric Vehicles to open new HQ, production facility in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Zero Electric Vehicles, a company that builds car electrification kits, has unveiled plans to build out a new head office and production center in Gilbert.

The new 103,000-square-foot space will allow the company to produce EV conversion kits for light and medium-duty fleet vehicles that currently run on gasoline. The company also plans to build an electric vehicle chassis and full electric car of its own in the future.

Zero Electric Vehicles Inc. (ZEV) said the new facility would bring 300 EV jobs to the Valley. The company, now based in Tempe, plans to move into the new facility by Dec. 1 and it projects it will be able to convert up to 40 gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs per day by spring of next year.

The company said it chose the Gilbert Crossroads Business Park location because of its proximity to Grand Canyon University, Maricopa Community Colleges, and Arizona State University, with which it already has a partnership.

EV proponents in the area, including ZEV President Jim Maury, hope that the Phoenix metro can become a hub for electric vehicle production, even dubbing the area the “electric valley.”

