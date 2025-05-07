YAM Management plans 148,000-square-foot hangar development at Scottsdale Airport

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale-based real estate firm is working to bring a new development project to the Scottsdale Airport.

YAM Management, part of the YAM Worldwide group of companies owned by GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons, is planning to build six new hangars totaling 148,000 square feet on a 8.9-acre parcel, according to city documents. The proposed project is located at 14930 N. 78th Way in Scottsdale on the southeast side of the airport with access to Taxiway B.

The firm first submitted documents in June 2024 for its proposed development called YAM Hangars. The four structures will range from 30,000 square feet to 42,500 square feet.

