World-renowned real estate mogul opening Scottsdale office, has big plans in mind

SCOTTSDALE — Grant Cardone — a real estate mogul, New York Times best-selling author and star of Discovery Channel's "Undercover Billionaire" — is expanding his company to Scottsdale.

Cardone is teaming up with his business partner Brandon Dawson to lease 25,000 square feet of office spare and hire 45 employees for the new Scottsdale office of Grant Cardone Ventures LLC.

With this expansion into the market comes a goal to buy 2,000 apartment units in metro Phoenix next year, said Cardone, co-founder, chairman and managing partner of his eponymous company.

Looking at the positive job growth and migration patterns, Cardone said metro Phoenix is benefiting from the "insanity of California."

He said Phoenix and Scottsdale are on sale.

"I think there's a blue light special in Arizona," Cardone said. "While the people in Arizona may complain about rents going up and home prices going up, the truth is they have not gone up in equal proportion to the amount of money that's been printed."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.