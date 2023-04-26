With homelessness on the rise, Phoenix outlines plans for downtown encampment after judge's ruling

PHOENIX — As the city of Phoenix is working on placing more people in shelters after a judge's recent ruling to clearthe largest homeless encampment in the region, new data shows that the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Valley is increasing.

The annual federally mandated point-in-time count released Monday found that 9,642 people were experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro as of January 2023, which is about 616 more people, or 7%, than last year, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments.

The amount of those living without shelter was nearly 5,000 people, down 2% since last year, although experts say the point-in-time count is not always accurate.

It also found that 4,743 people were living in temporary housing, which is an increase of 18% of people living in a shelter since last year.

Although cities like Phoenix have been working to add shelter beds and turn aging hotels into shelters, the Phoenix metro is still experiencing a severe shortage in all types of housing, including those needed to help keep people out of homelessness.

