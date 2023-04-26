Watch Now
With homelessness on the rise, Phoenix outlines plans for downtown encampment after judge's ruling

New data shows that the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Valley is increasing
Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 26, 2023
PHOENIX — As the city of Phoenix is working on placing more people in shelters after a judge's recent ruling to clearthe largest homeless encampment in the region, new data shows that the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Valley is increasing.

The annual federally mandated point-in-time count released Monday found that 9,642 people were experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro as of January 2023, which is about 616 more people, or 7%, than last year, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments.

The amount of those living without shelter was nearly 5,000 people, down 2% since last year, although experts say the point-in-time count is not always accurate.

It also found that 4,743 people were living in temporary housing, which is an increase of 18% of people living in a shelter since last year.

Although cities like Phoenix have been working to add shelter beds and turn aging hotels into shelters, the Phoenix metro is still experiencing a severe shortage in all types of housing, including those needed to help keep people out of homelessness.

