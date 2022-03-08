Why a Gilbert company is sweet on NASCAR sponsorship

GILBERT, AZ — SweetLeaf, a Gilbert-based brand of natural stevia sweeteners, will be getting a lot more eyes on its logo as the company started sponsoring a NASCAR driver.

In the upcoming NASCAR races in Phoenix on March 13 and then in Atlanta on March 20 the SweetLeaf logo can be seen on the No. 47 car driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The company’s branding can be seen on Stenhouse’s car throughout the NASCAR season, but at the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, SweetLeaf will be taking over the entire car.

SweetLeaf, which is part of Gilbert-based Wisdom Natural Brands, is an all-natural sweetener that can be added to drinks and food. It has been around for 40 years, and while it has good brand awareness with more of a “crunchy” audience, Wisdom Natural Brands CEO Michael May said it was time to get in front of a larger audience.

