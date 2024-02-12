White House announces $5B investment in semiconductor center sought by Arizona officials

The federal government said it will invest more than $5 billion in a national public-private consortium that will support research and development of advanced computer chips.

White House officials on Friday announced plans to invest in the National Semiconductor Technology Center, which will consist of a network of several advanced computer chip research and engineering facilities in the U.S., in addition to the public-private consortium.

The NSTC's consortium brings together government, industry, customers, suppliers and academic partners to accelerate semiconductor research and development and address needs for a skilled workforce. The NSTC aims to create a Workforce Center of Excellence with a presence in multiple regions, according to federal officials.

The government's announcement comes as state and industry officials in Arizona are leading an effort to potentially land the largest piece of the NSTC – its headquarters.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.