When working from home doesn't cut it, many Arizonans head to the car, survey says

Posted at 9:07 AM, May 24, 2021
It hasn’t been just semi-truck and delivery drivers who’ve been working more behind the wheel during the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of work-from-home employees have been as well, including in Arizona.

A recent poll conducted by Florida-based Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach has found that nearly a third of Arizona employees — 32% of them — say they’ve worked from their cars since the pandemic began.

Arizona’s percentage was the eighth-highest across the U.S., and the highest in the 11 western states.

“Cars have so much technology within them these days, and are so well designed, that it’s perhaps no wonder employees have been using theirs as an alternative office space,” Joseph Gunther IV from Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach said in a statement. ‘You’re soundproofed, warm, and have a comfortable place to sit - what’s not to love?’

