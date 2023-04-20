Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Western Alliance Bancorporation shares rally after deposits increase by $2 billion in April

Western Alliance.jpg
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Alliance Bank of Arizona at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. Western Alliance Bancorporation's shares rallied on April 19 on news that its deposits moved higher in the first two weeks of the month.
Western Alliance.jpg
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 12:15:25-04

Western Alliance Bancorporation's shares saw huge gains on Wednesday after the Phoenix-based lender reported its deposits stabilized at the end of the first quarter after being affected by the turmoil in the banking industry in March.

Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) shares moved sharply higher on the news, gaining $7.85, or 24%, to close at $40.36. At one point earlier in the session, the shares reached as high as $40.77. Track the stock here.

The financial services company's stock popped after it released first quarter earnings Tuesday evening that indicated its deposits grew by $2 billion in the first two weeks of April.

Earlier in the first quarter, the lender's deposits dropped 11.3% to $47.6 billion prior to stabilizing this month, according to its earnings report.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for two to New York City by watching Tamron Hall