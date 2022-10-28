Watch Now
West Valley restaurant group opens new Cuban concept in shuttered restaurant

Dana Gibbons
Food from Bodega, a new restaurant and bar at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Oct 28, 2022
Salt Entertainment Group, a Valley-based restaurant and nightlife company that already operates three concepts at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale is opening up another in the same center.

Bodega, a Latin, Cuban and Miami-inspired restaurant and nightclub, will be joining Salt Entertainment Group’s other concepts Salt Tacos ỹ Tequila, Carousel Arcade Bar and Opa Life Greek Café at Westgate.

Bodega is opening in the 5,370 -square-foot space formerly occupied by Whiskey Rose, Salt Entertainment Group’s first concept. The company closed Whiskey Rose earlier this year and John Tsailakis, Salt Entertainment Group’s co-founder, said with the Super Bowl coming to Glendale in February 2023, they had to decide what to do with Whiskey Rose.

