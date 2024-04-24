West Valley high school lands atop US News national rankings

PEORIA, AZ — The Valley is home to the top-ranked high school in the nation, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

Basis Peoria came out on top in the 2024 U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings, making a jump from No. 12 last year, when it was also the Arizona leader. It was No. 30 nationally in 2022.

Basis public charter schools have been regular fixtures on national high school rankings for years, including last year's Niche public schools list, and Basis Peoria was the leader among six of the network’s schools that made U.S. News’ top 50 in the nation and 11 in the top 100 — with all but one of those located in Arizona.

In fact, the top eight Arizona schools on the U.S. News list were Basis locations.

