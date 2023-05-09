West Valley growth depends on finding new water sources

Phoenix metro cities will have to make substantial investments for more water resources and infrastructure to support growth in the West Valley as Colorado River cutbacks and groundwater depletion are only expected to increase.

A report released earlier this year by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and West Valley Water Association (WVWA), a group of water providers and agencies that operate in the area, said that the overall West Valley will need significantly more water resources and reduce reliance on groundwater moving forward.

The study said the West Valley will have a shortage or need of an estimated 47,000 to 260,000 acre-feet of new water annually by 2060 for projected growth. One acre-foot is equal to 325,851 gallons, which is how much three Arizona households use annually. The study area includes the West Valley Salt River groundwater sub-basin and adjacent sub-basins, which encompasses about 3,000 square miles across 11 municipalities and seven unincorporated communities.

