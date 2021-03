LifeStance is moving its corporate headquarters to Scottsdale from Bellevue, Washington.

The outpatient behavioral health care provider is leasing approximately 20,000 square feet of space at 4800 N. Scottsdale Road, with an opening slated for early summer.

While the company employs more than 3,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists, it is too early to determine how many employees will be working at the new corporate headquarters.

Read more from the Phoenix Business Journal.