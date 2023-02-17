Watch Now
Walmart to open store at Phoenix Raceway campground

The store will open on March 6, ahead of the United Rentals Work United 500 weekend
Jacob Flores, Cronkite News
Posted at 8:39 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 10:39:20-05

AVONDALE, AZ — Phoenix Raceway announced Thursday that it signed a deal with Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to open a grocery store at the speedway’s campground.

The campground at Phoenix Raceway, which is sponsored by insurance company Geico and is called the Geico Gecko Campground, has had a grocery store there for years, but in Thursday's announcement, racetrack president Latasha Causey said campers have been asking for an upgrade.

“Phoenix Raceway was already a best-in-class sports and entertainment destination, but welcoming Walmart as our grocery store operator takes the camping experience to the next level,” Causey said in a statement. “This is an incredible upgrade for our facility and another sign of our unwavering commitment to serve our fans.”

The store will open on March 6, ahead of the United Rentals Work United 500 weekend, which runs March 10-12.

