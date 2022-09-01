Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust CEO to retire; successor named

PHOENIX — Mary Jane Rynd, who has led the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust as CEO since 2018, has announced that she intends to retire, and the high-profile Valley nonprofit has already named her successor with a transition plan underway.

Steve Zabilski will be the nonprofit's new president and CEO effective April 1, 2023. Just last week, Zabilski said he would step down as CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix Diocesan Council, after nearly 20 years with the nonprofit.

In addition to the leadership change, the nonprofit's board of trustees has also named three new members: Lori Higuera, assistant general counsel – employment with Phoenix mining giant Freeport-McMoRan; Paul Mulligan, president and CEO, Catholic Charities Community Services; and Ed Zuercher, former Phoenix city manager and managing director, government and public sector for Ernst & Young (EY) LLP. They will join the board effective Sept. 1.

