Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Valley's first Libeskind-designed building to break ground in Roosevelt Row District

Rainbow Road.jpg
Investellar Group
A rendering of the 36-unit Rainbow Road boutique apartments to be built at the southwest corner of First and Portland streets in the Roosevelt Row District of downtown Phoenix.
Rainbow Road.jpg
Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 10:55:11-05

Lev Libeskind — son of internationally renowned architect Daniel Libeskind — is designing his first property in the Valley.

And there is more to come.

His first project in metro Phoenix is called Rainbow Road, a 36-unit boutique apartment building to break ground this year at the southwest corner of First and Portland streets in the Roosevelt Row District in downtown Phoenix.

The community boasts a rainbow road through the courtyard and onto the sidewalks, reminiscent of the Mario Kart video game. Some of the units also will feature video-game inspired steps leading to the entrances and in-unit functionality for casual and experienced gamers.

Libeskind said he found the exact color palette for Mario Kart, and that became a defining factor of the building.

The architectural style of the building will feature floor-to-ceiling angular glass windows, giving the illusion of movement in the building.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!