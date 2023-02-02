Valley's first Libeskind-designed building to break ground in Roosevelt Row District

Lev Libeskind — son of internationally renowned architect Daniel Libeskind — is designing his first property in the Valley.

And there is more to come.

His first project in metro Phoenix is called Rainbow Road, a 36-unit boutique apartment building to break ground this year at the southwest corner of First and Portland streets in the Roosevelt Row District in downtown Phoenix.

The community boasts a rainbow road through the courtyard and onto the sidewalks, reminiscent of the Mario Kart video game. Some of the units also will feature video-game inspired steps leading to the entrances and in-unit functionality for casual and experienced gamers.

Libeskind said he found the exact color palette for Mario Kart, and that became a defining factor of the building.

The architectural style of the building will feature floor-to-ceiling angular glass windows, giving the illusion of movement in the building.

