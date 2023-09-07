Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Valley sees a steep drop in investor homebuying, report says

Housing investors.jpg
Shea Homes
Investors are less inclined to buy in the Phoenix market these days, according to a new study.
Housing investors.jpg
Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 11:37:27-04

New housing market data could have Valley buyers breathing a sigh of relief.

The Phoenix metro saw a 65% year-over-year drop in home purchases by investors during the second quarter, according to new data from technology-focused real estate firm Redfin.

That was among the biggest decreases in the nation, matching the declines in Las Vegas and Jacksonville. Atlanta's investor share also dropped 64% year-over-year, while Charlotte's fell 62%.

Phoenix saw 17% of home sales going to investors in the second quarter, down 32% from just a year prior, according to Redfin.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!