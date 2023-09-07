Valley sees a steep drop in investor homebuying, report says

New housing market data could have Valley buyers breathing a sigh of relief.

The Phoenix metro saw a 65% year-over-year drop in home purchases by investors during the second quarter, according to new data from technology-focused real estate firm Redfin.

That was among the biggest decreases in the nation, matching the declines in Las Vegas and Jacksonville. Atlanta's investor share also dropped 64% year-over-year, while Charlotte's fell 62%.

Phoenix saw 17% of home sales going to investors in the second quarter, down 32% from just a year prior, according to Redfin.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.