Valley outlet mall plans to expand with new restaurants, entertainment venue

GLENDALE, AZ — Four new restaurants and an entertainment facility are being proposed for the Tanger Outlets (NYSE: SKT) at the Westgate Entertainment District, one of the largest shopping malls in Glendale.

A conceptual site plan shows that Outlets at Westgate LLC is looking to build the facilities, as well as a digital billboard, along a 7-acre parcel fronting the Loop 101 on the west side of the existing stores.

The proposed restaurants will total 30,346 square feet, while the entertainment facility will comprise 14,000 square feet for indoor recreational uses, documents submitted to the city said.

Alex Hayes, an attorney with Withey Morris PLC, said Tanger is in a "unique position" to provide a meaningful development on the site. It purchased the property at an auction in September from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

