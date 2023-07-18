Watch Now
Valley man faces sentencing for role in high-profile stock manipulation scheme

Posted at 9:07 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 12:08:59-04

Valley man Eric Miller is set for his oft-delayed federal sentencing hearing this week in connection with a two-year case related to an alleged stock manipulation scheme.

Miller's hearing in U.S. District Court is set for July 18, while the sentencing hearing for a co-defendant, David Rees of Salt Lake City, Utah, is set for July 24. Those sentencing proceedings come on the heels of the official paperwork being filed last week related to the late June sentencing hearing for key defendant Ira Gaines, who entered a guilty plea in March after vigorously fighting against the charges since he was indicted in early 2021.

At his late June sentencing hearing, Gaines, in exchange to pleading guilty to the sale of unregistered securities, a class D felony, was sentenced to 60 months' probation. Gaines was also ordered to pay restitution amounting to $98,614.70 to the victims of the scheme, along with a $10,000 fine. Gaines has already repaid the money owed to the victims on June 13, court documents show.

