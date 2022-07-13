Valley investment firm plans Arizona's first cricket stadium in the West Valley

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Phoenix metro could soon be home to the one of the largest cricket stadiums in the country as the sport continues rising in popularity across the U.S.

Glendale-based Mangat Group, a real estate investment and development company, plans to build a $50 million facility, called MG Cricket Stadium in Buckeye, one of the fastest-growing communities in the state and the country.

The facility will comprise a 20,000-seat stadium to serve the international cricket community and be the first cricket stadium built in the state, the company said.

It will also feature a state-of-the-art soccer field, 20 practice batting cages, two pickleball courts and a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse. The overall facility will be developed on about 30 acres north of Interstate 10 and Miller Road.

Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023, while the facility is expected to be completed by early 2024, said Mangat Group, which is also building a large sports complex in Glendale.

