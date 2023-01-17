Valley industrial deals to know: PepsiCo opens new facility, new project proposed in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — In Goodyear, PepsiCo Beverages North America held the grand opening of its newest Valley warehouse on Thursday, which saw more than 300 employees and community members in attendance.

PepsiCo Inc. signed a lease for one of the newest projects within PV303, one of the city's largest master-planned industrial centers in Goodyear, for a 237,347-square-foot building at the Gateway 303 project last year.

It was developed by Atlanta-based MDH Partners at the northwest corner of Thomas Road and the Loop 303 near Interstate 10 at 3105 N. Cotton Lane.

The facility will be used as a warehouse to store and distribute PepsiCo's products in Arizona, said Joshua Crosman, vice president of GTM, strategy and transformation for PepsiCo. The new facility will have 275-300 jobs, about 65 of which are new hires for this facility. The facility has the capacity to hold 12 million cases of product.

