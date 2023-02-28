Valley indoor pickleball facility plans to expand by franchising

CHANDLER, AZ — As the sport of pickleball continues to grow, Mike "Ace" Rodrigues hopes to serve the next iteration of players by franchising the indoor pickleball facility he opened in Chandler last year.

Though Pickleball Kingdom has been operational for less than a year, Rodrigues said he quickly recognized the need for indoor facilities across the country and is seeking to franchise his business in hopes of providing future pickleball players with an enhanced experience. Plus, the founder and CEO of the facility, received dozens of inquiries.

“We all know how fun pickleball is," Rodrigues said in a statement. "What’s not fun is waiting for a court, playing in the heat or cold with the sun in your eyes, and having the wind affect your game. "We’ve solved all those problems in Arizona. Now we’re exporting it, first to the rest of the country … then the world.”

Although Rodrigues has yet to finalize any franchise agreements, he said he has already received over 100 applications. “We should be signing on with some franchisees within the next two months,” he said.

