Valley housing analyst Jim Belfiore named president of modular homebuilder

Jim Belfiore has been named president of the southwest region of Kasa Development LLC, a newly formed modular homebuilder with a hungry appetite for land in Arizona.

After founding Belfiore Real Estate Consulting in 2006, Belfiore sold his Phoenix data research firm to Costa Mesa, California-based Zonda last November.

The plan was to stay with Zonda, a national housing market research and real estate analytics firm, but when he was recruited by Nevada-based Kasa Development, Belfiore said it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

Founded in December 2020, Kasa Development will focus on building modular homes in Arizona, Nevada, California and Colorado. The homes will be partially built in a factory — at an undisclosed location — and shipped to the lots for further assembly.

"We could invest up to $100 million in Arizona in the next 12 months," Belfiore said.

