Valley homebuilders finally getting reprieve after wild COVID ride

The Phoenix Country Club was packed Friday morning for Valley Partnership's breakfast discussion on Arizona's housing market.

Moderated by Jim Belfiore, president of KASA Development, industry leaders shared their hopes and fears of what has been a roller coaster ride for many homebuilders during the coronavirus pandemic.

With 205 in attendance, homebuilders said they were in survival mode during the first couple of months of the coronavirus pandemic last spring.

"It was scary," said Greg Abrams, vice president of PulteGroup and a panelist.

But about a month into the lockdown, they saw a huge influx of demand. They rode that intense demand over the past year, until hitting a bit of a lull in July.

