Valley grocer to advertise on WNBA player jerseys

Fry’s Food Stores, Kroger Co.’s local Arizona brand, has agreed to sponsor the jerseys of the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury and Fry’s have had a longtime partnership, but the two entities recently made a new deal that would put the Fry’s logo prominently on the front of the team’s jerseys beginning in 2021, the companies announced this week.

“Fry’s Food Stores is more than just a partner, they’re an invested supporter of women and girls, and the Phoenix Mercury,” Mercury Chief Operating Officer Vince Kozar said in a statement. “In Fry’s we have a partner who shares our values of equality and representation for women, whether on a basketball court, in an office, or in a store.”

The Mercury have been a leader in the jersey partnership across the WNBA.

