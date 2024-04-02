Valley drive-thru restaurant looks to emulate ‘steakhouse feel’

Angie's Prime Grill has opened its first Valley location, and the eatery's founders want to bring a steakhouse feel to the drive-thru concept.

The concept is a spin-off restaurant from Angie’s Lobster [bizjournals.com] and the latest project from Salad and Go co-founders [bizjournals.com] Tony and Roushan Christofellis. Similar to its past two concepts, the Christofellis’ want to bring high-quality steak, chicken, shrimp and lobster to a broader audience at a reasonable price point.

Angie’s Prime Grill has brought on Valley-based Ideation Design Group [bizjournals.com] to design the innovative drive-thru model. Carl Schaffer, the founder and principal of Ideation Design Group, told the Business Journal that because the restaurant offers something unique, the design of the space should stick out as well.

“They wanted to make the architecture of the building – the actual unit – to look almost like a mini steakhouse, but it's going to be a quick service restaurant,” Schaffer said. “This looks like a mini Steak 44.”

