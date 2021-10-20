Valley contracting firms partner to pursue projects on tribal land

PHOENIX — Many times over the past few years, Carlos Munoz, founder of Pimmex Contracting, had been approached by general contractors looking to joint venture with him to do more development on tribal land.

“I knew it had to be the right one, the culture of the company had to fit,” Munoz said. “So after thorough vetting, I’m proud to say Pimmex and Chasse (Building Team) are creating a new joint venture. I thought, why reinvent the wheel when there is someone out there with the know-how already?”

The joint venture, called Pimmex Chasse, was formalized in early 2021, and so far, the group has about $15 million worth of projects either in negotiation or already awarded contracts. Chasse Building Team is based in Tempe and Pimmex is based in Chandler.

Munoz knew Matthew Wedding, project director for Chasse, from the Chandler Compadres, and the two began talking about the possibility of jointly working on large projects on tribal land.

Munoz, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, has done many developments on tribal land and has relationships with leadership from tribes around the Valley and state. By partnering with Chasse, Pimmex could bid on larger projects that might otherwise be out of reach because of bonding capacity, and Chasse could have access to projects on tribal land that they otherwise might not have.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

