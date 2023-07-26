Valley companies invest in new Phoenix-based alternative meat producer

PHOENIX — The man who played a pivotal role in creating the plant-based Impossible Whopper at Burger King has launched a new plant-based meat alternative company in Phoenix with the financial backing of some major names in the state’s business community.

Earlier this summer, Michael Salem, the former head of culinary innovation at Burger King and the kitchen leader of comedian Kevin Hart’s Hart House vegan concept, started Recreate Foods and decided to base it in Phoenix.

The company describes its product as “culinary-forward chicken alternatives that deliver a better flavor experience than big-name competitors and the traditional animal protein.” The product will be packaged in many of the typical forms that chicken is found in grocery stores – breaded and unbreaded filets, tenders, nuggets and ground.

When he first tried this plant-based chicken while seeking out more vegan and sustainable products for Burger King and Hart House, Salem said, he immediately wanted to get this chicken alternative out to a wider audience.

