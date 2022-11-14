Valley clothing store owner faces prison over tax fraud scheme

The Peoria owner of a chain of Arizona clothing stores will spend two years in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to tax evasion.

Sung Hwan Lee, 64, sole owner and operator of the BBB Fashion chain of stores in the Phoenix metro and in Tucson, was sentenced on Oct. 26 by U.S. District Judge David Campbell. Upon his release from prison, Lee faces three years of probation.

Lee had pleaded guilty in March to tax evasion related to cash payments received at his stores from 2012-2016.

According to federal court documents, from January 2012 through June 2017, Lee put in place a scheme to evade taxes by underreporting income for BBB Fashion Inc. and ELS Inc., the two businesses that operated BBB Fashion, by asking employees to give him all cash paid by store customers.

