Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Valley city tops college towns on Zillow's most popular list

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Tempe
Posted at 9:46 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 11:46:00-05

TEMPE, AZ — A new report from online real estate giant Zillow deemed Tempe to be the most popular college town for 2021.

Tempe — home of Arizona State University’s main campus — appeared on Zillow’s listing of the country's most popular places for the year, which analyzed ZIP codes in the nation’s 100 largest metros based on Zillow page view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation and other metrics to determine popularity.

The report noted that Tempe has one of the largest populations of undergraduate and graduate college students among all the cities analyzed.

Tempe also had one of the highest number of page views per rental listing, according to Zillow (Nasdaq:Z).

Behind Tempe to round out the top three college towns were Claremont, California, which is the home of the seven Claremont Colleges, and Narragansett, Rhode Island, home of the University of Rhode Island.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV