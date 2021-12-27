Valley city tops college towns on Zillow's most popular list

TEMPE, AZ — A new report from online real estate giant Zillow deemed Tempe to be the most popular college town for 2021.

Tempe — home of Arizona State University’s main campus — appeared on Zillow’s listing of the country's most popular places for the year, which analyzed ZIP codes in the nation’s 100 largest metros based on Zillow page view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation and other metrics to determine popularity.

The report noted that Tempe has one of the largest populations of undergraduate and graduate college students among all the cities analyzed.

Tempe also had one of the highest number of page views per rental listing, according to Zillow (Nasdaq:Z).

Behind Tempe to round out the top three college towns were Claremont, California, which is the home of the seven Claremont Colleges, and Narragansett, Rhode Island, home of the University of Rhode Island.

