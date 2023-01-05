Valley city to use $1.5 million grant for old town revitalization project

AVONDALE, AZ — The city of Avondale is planning to use a $1.57 million grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development for ongoing efforts to revitalize its historic Old Town area.

The grant, which was made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022, will be used for the city's Old Town Avondale project, which was submitted by Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a city report said. The city has been working to market opportunities for development in Old Town in addition to beautifying the area in recent months.

The city's Old Town project through the grant includes the reconstruction of Western Avenue from Central to 4th avenues and the replacement of lighting along Western Avenue between Central Avenue and Dysart Road where a large portion of businesses and services are located.

A city report said the pavement in the Central to 4th avenues section is "beyond its useful life" and has resulted in poor drainage and rutting of pavement. The improvements will also include replacement of asphalt and pavement throughout the roadway, enhancement of storm drain facilities and the addition of on-street parallel parking spaces, among others.

