Valley city chooses next economic development leader

PEORIA — The city of Peoria selected its head of communications to serve as the next economic development director for the fast-growing municipality in the northwest Valley.

Jennifer Stein most recently served as the interim economic development director and had been communications director and had been communications director for the city for eight years. She also has 25 years of public and private sector communications, marketing, strategic planning, management and community relations experience, the city said.

In her new role, Stein will lead a team of business attraction, development, retention and expansion staff at the city of Peoria, which has close to 200,000 residents and several massive commercial and residential projects in the works.

"With an aggressive, innovative approach to business attraction and supportive, creative ecosystem for business development, the sky is the limit for what we can do and bring to Peoria," Stein said in a statement.

