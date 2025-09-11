Valley casino ranks among USA Today's best casinos outside of Las Vegas

CHANDLER — One of Gila River Resorts & Casinos' four properties is among the 10 best casinos outside of Las Vegas, according to a new ranking from USA Today.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass ranked No. 9 in the list released Sept. 3; it was the only Arizona casino to make the rankings. This is a level up from 2023, when the casino was a runner up in the "best of" category.

This recognition was a win not only for the company but for the state, said Dominic Orozco, president of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

