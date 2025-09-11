Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Valley casino ranks among USA Today's best casinos outside of Las Vegas

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Wild Horse Pass
Posted
and last updated

CHANDLER — One of Gila River Resorts & Casinos' four properties is among the 10 best casinos outside of Las Vegas, according to a new ranking from USA Today.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass ranked No. 9 in the list released Sept. 3; it was the only Arizona casino to make the rankings. This is a level up from 2023, when the casino was a runner up in the "best of" category.

This recognition was a win not only for the company but for the state, said Dominic Orozco, president of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen