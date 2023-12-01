Utah-based investment firm proposes destination steakhouse in Old Town Scottsdale

Just over a month after Scottsdale City Council gave a continuance for a rezoning request for a new high-end restaurant in Old Town, the case will be back for the council's consideration.

The case for Swags, a proposed high-end steakhouse by Utah-based Wags Capital, will be heard by Scottsdale City Council on Dec. 4. The restaurant, which would be located at 7323 E. Shoeman Lane, would be two stories with a rooftop terrace and encompass about 9,100 square feet. The existing single-story building on site would be demolished to make way for the building.

Swags would be located just to the east of Galleria Corporate Centre and across the street from entertainment concepts like Maya Dayclub and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row.

