Utah-based entertainment company FatCats releases new details about next Arizona location

Utah-based FatCats Entertainment has released more details about its new 63,000-square-foot location planned for the West Valley.
The new entertainment venue will be located within the upcoming Village at Prasada, a 700,000-square-foot outdoor shopping, entertainment and restaurant center with a number of big-name stores and restaurants.
The new FatCats facility will sit at the southwest corner of the shopping center with frontage along Loop 303 next to Hobby Lobby and Floor & Decor.
This will bring one of the newest and largest entertainment venues to the West Valley, which has historically been an underserved market for retail and commercial offerings for residents.