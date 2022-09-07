Watch Now
Utah-based entertainment company FatCats releases new details about next Arizona location

FatCats has big plans for its newest location in the Valley, which will feature bowling, movie theaters and more.
Utah-based FatCats Entertainment has released more details about its new 63,000-square-foot location planned for the West Valley.

The new entertainment venue will be located within the upcoming Village at Prasada, a 700,000-square-foot outdoor shopping, entertainment and restaurant center with a number of big-name stores and restaurants.

The new FatCats facility will sit at the southwest corner of the shopping center with frontage along Loop 303 next to Hobby Lobby and Floor & Decor.

This will bring one of the newest and largest entertainment venues to the West Valley, which has historically been an underserved market for retail and commercial offerings for residents.

