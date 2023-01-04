Utah auto dealer buys two Valley Earnhardt dealerships

PHOENIX — Utah-based Ken Garff Automotive Group has expanded its presence in the Valley by acquiring two more dealerships from Valley-based Earnhardt Auto Centers.

In December, Ken Garff acquired a Kia dealership in Avondale and a Volkswagen center in Gilbert that are now respectively named Ken Garff Kia Avondale and Ken Garff Volkswagen Gilbert.

“Arizona is a strong market for us, and opening two dealerships at once brings the Ken Garff level of service to even more car shoppers,” Brett Hopkins, Ken Garff Automotive Group’s CEO, said in a statement.

The company has been expanding in Arizona over the last 18 months, acquiring two other Earnhardt centers in 2021.

