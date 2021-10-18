UPS to add 400 jobs in Goodyear following lease of industrial facility

GOODYEAR, AZ — UPS Supply Chain Solutions will add 400 jobs to the west Valley with its second Goodyear facility, the city announced Friday.

The facility, called The Hub at Goodyear, is located in an industrial area close to Interstate 10 and the Phoenix Goodyear Airport at 305 S. Bullard Ave and is the second facility UPS will operate in Goodyear.

The company also announced plans to hire 800 seasonal workers at its existing UPS small package delivery facility at 16510 W. Indian School Road in Goodyear.

Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord said in a statement she is pleased UPS believes in Goodyear as it expands operations in the city and creates new full-time and seasonal jobs for residents.

“New jobs benefit us in so many ways as our city grows, bringing more resources and businesses that our community desires," Lord said in a statement.

UPS signed the new 600,000-square-foot lease at The Hub at Goodyear in July, according to CBRE Group Inc., which represented the landlord, New York-based Mack Real Estate Group in the deal. That's the majority of the 800,000-square-foot facility.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.