United Food Bank hires St. Vincent de Paul exec as new CEO

Posted at 8:44 AM, Feb 22, 2023
United Food Bank has named Jason Reed as the Mesa-based organization's new president and CEO, following a nationwide selection process.

Reed takes over the job on Feb. 27. He replaces Mike Suriano, who had served as interim president and CEO since October 2022. Suriano will continue in his previous role as the food bank's treasurer and as a board member.

“Jason brings a wonderful mix of traditional food banking leadership, strategic and innovative thinking, as well as a personal passion for community service that will help take United Food Bank and Waste Not to the next level in providing and rescuing food for Arizona’s food insecure,” said Cathy Chlarson, United Food Bank board chair, in a statement. “This year marks United Food Bank’s 40th anniversary and we’re looking forward to working alongside our new president and CEO to continue to positively impact our community.”

