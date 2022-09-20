United Airlines to open new luxury lounge at Phoenix Sky Harbor ahead of planned growth

United Airlines is opening new luxury amenities at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as it plans to grow its operations there over the next several years.

On Sept. 27, United will open its brand new United Club in Terminal 3 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The 6,080-square-foot club will include 122 seats across a variety of options, full bar, several food options and a wellness room.

In 2020, United moved its operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 and planned on opening a new lounge for top-spending and loyal customers there. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors that impacted the aviation industry, the Club’s opening was somewhat delayed, but Aaron McMillan, the managing director of hospitality and planning at United Airlines, said the opening comes ahead of major growth for the airline in Phoenix.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.