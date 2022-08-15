Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Undersupplied: Here's how many apartment units are being built in Phoenix

Apartments.jpg
P.B. Bell Cos.
These 266 units at The Hangar at Thunderbird in Glendale are among 28,000 units under construction across metro Phoenix.
Apartments.jpg
Posted at 8:33 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:33:12-04

Chapin Bell has nearly 2,000 apartment units under or starting construction totaling more than $600 million in development costs.

As these projects come to fruition, the CEO of Scottsdale-based P.B. Bell Cos. continues to scout for land.

"We believe in the strength of the Phoenix market," he said. "We have every expectation it will continue to grow."

Chapin's projects come at a time when the Phoenix market is undersupplied, but an active construction pipeline is moving it closer to equilibrium, said Peter O'Neil, research director for Northmarq.

O'Neil is tracking 28,000 units currently under construction.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!