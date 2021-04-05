'Under the radar' Phoenix leads Arizona to tech job growth in 2020, report says

A new report details the rapid growth of Arizona’s tech sector during the pandemic, ranking eighth in the nation for tech job gains in the past year.

What's more, Arizona also ranked fifth in projected tech job growth from 2020 to 2030, showing that momentum is expected to continue for years to come.

The new Cyberstates 2021 report comes from the Computing Technology Industry Association, known simply as CompTIA. The full report is 150 pages and pulls data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to detail tech industry metrics at state and metro area levels.

The report named Phoenix, Austin, Raleigh, Charlotte, Detroit and Orlando as “under the radar” tech cities with sizable tech workforces.

In this year’s report, Arizona ranked No. 8 in net tech employment job gains, adding an estimated 2,500 jobs in 2020 while most states had a net loss of tech jobs last year. CompTIA projected that Arizona would add another 6,900 tech jobs in 2021.

Net tech employment is a unique metric established by CompTIA that counts the people who actually do technological work at companies (like data scientists or software engineers), self-employed people doing tech work full time and all the other business professionals who work at tech companies like marketers or finance teams.

By this net tech employment measure, Arizona ranks 17th in the nation with 256,000 people working in and around tech across the state.

