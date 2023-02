Fortune 500 company, Uber, is shaking up its services with a new phone number.

Uber announced on Wednesday they will begin offering a toll-free number in three states to reach new riders who do not have the app.

One of the states that will support the new number is Arizona.

Uber officials say the caller will choose between English and Spanish, then receive a text message with the rideshare details.

The number to call for an Uber rideshare is 1-833-USE-UBER (1-833-873-8237).