UArizona nursing program moving from downtown Phoenix to Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Town Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with the University of Arizona’s College of Nursing, allowing the school to move a master of science program to Gilbert from downtown Phoenix.

The program — called Master of Science in Nursing - Entry to the Profession, or MEPN — retrains students with university degrees in other fields to become nurses and to earn their master’s degree. It is currently being offered at the Phoenix Biomedical Campus.

UArizona said the green light from the Town Council means the program will move next fall to the University Building in Gilbert. That’s where the school’s B.S. in nursing integrative health care program has been based since its launch in 2019, growing from 24 to 72 students per cohort since then. More than 240 students are currently part of that program in Gilbert.

"We are proud of the success that the University of Arizona's nursing program has had at their Gilbert campus and are thrilled to support the expansion of this master's program," Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson said in a statement. “Education is a pillar of any strong community and it’s a sign of progress that Gilbert is able to continue to offer higher education programs while contributing to the training of nurses who are sorely needed today, tomorrow and into the future.”

