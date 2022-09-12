U-Haul reports data security breach

PHOENIX — U-Haul International Inc. has reported a data security incident related to the Phoenix-based company's information technology network.

According to a tersely worded regulatory filing on Friday, U-Haul detected a compromise of two unique passwords for accessing its contract search tool, and took immediate steps to contain the incident.

Upon identifying the compromised passwords, U-Haul quickly enhanced security measures to prevent any further unauthorized access and cybersecurity experts were brought in to investigate the impact of the incident and implement additional security safeguards and controls to prevent further such incidents, the filing said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.