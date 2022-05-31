Two Valley construction projects among largest in the nation

Two Valley industrial construction projects are among the top 20 deals in the nation for 2022, according to a new report by Site Selection magazine.

Intel Corp.’s $20 billion addition of two new fabs at its Ocotillo Campus in Chandler ranked No. 5 and Kore Power Inc.’s $500 million lithium-ion battery storage manufacturing facility in Buckeye came in at No. 19 on the list of top deals. Each project is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

The magazine’s rankings are based on 2021 corporate end-user facility investment project data — specifically capital expenditure and job creation data — from the Conway Projects Database which is maintained by Site Selection publisher Conway Data.

Arizona’s semiconductor sector continues to grow, and the magazine noted that the Valley is the fourth largest market in the U.S. for employees in the sector. In fact, this is the second year in a row that a major chipmaker project has appeared in the magazine’s rankings. Last year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s $12 billion plant in north Phoenix — which remains on schedule for production to begin in 2024, company officials said this week — was the country’s largest project in the magazine’s survey.

