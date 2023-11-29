Two Valley cities among top destinations for new Gen X residents, report says

SURPRISE, AZ — One Valley city is the nation's top destination for Generation X movers, and another Arizona municipality is among the top five, according to a new analysis of U.S. Census numbers from SmartAsset.

The Gen X report found Surprise had the highest percentage of Gen Xers among new residents who relocated in 2022. The city gained 4,414 new residents from that group, and Gen X now makes up nearly 12% of the city's 152,910 residents.

Just a couple spots down was No. 3 Scottsdale, where 6,215 Gen Xers took up residence in 2022. Gen X now makes up roughly 13.7% of Scottsdale's 240,432 residents.

