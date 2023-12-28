Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Two Valley apartment communities sell for more than $80M each

Alta Cooley Station
Courtesy of Marcus &amp; Millichap
Alta Cooley Station in Gilbert has traded hands in the latest big Valley deal for Wood Partners.
Alta Cooley Station
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 15:47:33-05

A 248-unit mid-rise apartment complex in Gilbert has traded hands in an $80 million transaction.

Atlanta-based Wood Partners sold Alta Cooley Station, located at 2550 S Recker Road, to a private individual based in California, according to a Dec. 26 announcement. Wood Partners was represented in the transaction by Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, which also procured the buyer. IPA is a division of California-based Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI).

The four-story complex has an average unit size of 957 square feet.

Read more about this story at Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61