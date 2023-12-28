Two Valley apartment communities sell for more than $80M each

A 248-unit mid-rise apartment complex in Gilbert has traded hands in an $80 million transaction.

Atlanta-based Wood Partners sold Alta Cooley Station, located at 2550 S Recker Road, to a private individual based in California, according to a Dec. 26 announcement. Wood Partners was represented in the transaction by Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, which also procured the buyer. IPA is a division of California-based Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI).

The four-story complex has an average unit size of 957 square feet.

